The New Mutants Movie (2020)

The New Mutants Movie (2020)

The New Mutants Movie (2020)

The New Mutants Movie Trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: 20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents "The New Mutants," an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring.

When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

Directed by Josh Boone starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Maisie Williams, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga, Alice Braga release date April 3, 2020
