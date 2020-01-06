How To Know What Your Tax Refund Is Likely To Be

Tax returns can be filed as early as Monday, January 27th, 2020.

Taxes are actually due on Wednesday, April 15.

But the sooner you file your tax return, the sooner you'll get your tax refund if you're owed one.

According to Business Insider, there's a handy way to make an educated guess about the size of your refund.

First, gather all your W2 and 1099 tax forms, sent to you by your employers.

Then, just go online and use H&R Block's free tax refund estimator.

Easy!

But remember, big tax refunds generally mean you paid too much in taxes.

In other words, you had too much income tax taken out of each paycheck, and now the IRS is returning what is rightfully yours.

Instead of saving or investing your money, you essentially gave an interest-free loan to the government!