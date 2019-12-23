SPORTS EXPRESS 1/3/19

The express...it's a local match-up in men'sbasketba as ut college visits hamilton in clinton.

Plus...the comets begin 2020 with a dateagainst t.

Spencer but first - time for tonight's big game... the brooks headed to take on the undefeated redskins of oriskany.

Ookfield coming into this game with a 3 and 5 record.

Orisky is sitting at 4 and 0.

-- 1 minute into the game, oriskany is combating a 2-3 zone.

Senior ryk thinks about taking it but passes it off to steven armstrong forthe three te first bucket of this game.

-- chelsea thirty seconds later, the redskins are transition an davis decides to hit hidefendere and a little baby eurostep to score!

-- spencer just over five minutes to go in the first, davis to nolan bryant who givess to armstrong for the bucket.

Great court vision.

Puts them up 9- 0, -- chelsea it took a little while for brookfld get going but they started to chip away in this game.

A minute to go in the second colt morganto caleb worden for the and-1!

He finished with 15 points.

Tha lead to twelve points.-- the redskins would go into the half with a 13 point lead and would keep that lead for therest of t they go onto win it 82--59.

And extend their undefeated record to 5-0.

Hello everyone and welcome to sports express.

So oriskany getting it done.

Got atough str- lots of games but starting out 2020 on a high note.

It's our first sports express of the newyear!

We were the holiday but we aback and so local athletes.

Remsen went on the road to take on new york mills tonight for some boys basketballaction.

And this was a fun one to watch.

-- this was a close game at the half, new york mills is 2 points.

So we head to the third quarter, griffin klossner with the steal, and is on theattack.

He's passing it and goes up wite floater for two.

-- spencer six and a half to go in the third, marauders with the ball out on the wing and antonio talerico is in good position in the post, and goes straight upfor the lay -- chelsea one minute later, remsen is pressing in the full-court, but new york mills has a plan for that.

Feed the big man!

The advanthis ball up y and derek baur lobs itto taleri in.

He finished with6 points.

-- spencer new york mills went on a run in the third quarter, copperwheat who is pushing the ball and takes it all the way!

Everybody's fired up!

Even coach is fired u he had 31 points on the night.

New york mills would the night.

New york mills would go on to win this one 75-6 chelsea in clinton - on the girls side - it's the warriors hosting holland patent in a c-s-c division one match-up.

--- third quarter of this one - golden knights were on a roll.

Annahealey spotm beyond the arc and drills it for three.

She finished the night with eight points.

--- spencer next trip down the floor - haedyn roberts strong to the hoop - banks it in.

H-with a 16 --- chelsea a couple of minutes later - it's robertsagain.

Thisa beautiful lead pass from hanna .

15 point, 18 rebounddouble-doub haedyn who is 28 points away from 1,000 in her career.

--- spencer warriors not going d 18 rebound double-double for haedyn who is 28 points away from 1,000 in her career.

--- spencer warriors not going down without a fight though - gianna trunfio through contact - anin for the bucket.

--- chelsea but right back down the other way - kirsten lighthall with the floater in the lane... ...the golden knights move ahead of the warriors in the league standings as they go on to win 0.

Spencer switching gears to the ice - the comets kick off 2020 tonight as they look to begin this calendar year the same wayhey left off in 2019.

Chelsea the team has won five of its last six games - but have gotten at least one point in each of those sixspencer to the adirondack bank center - comets hosting the springfield thunderbirds for the first time this season.

Forward reid boucher - named to his third straight all-star clsic today a defense brogan rafferty will bejoining him in s rookie year.

--- first period - t-birds come in 2-on-1.

Jackrodewald wi sauce to joel lowry who goes to the backhand.

Nearly ne minutes in d grabs the lead.

--chelsea comets had chances all period - but it took until the end.

On the penalty kill - wacey hamilton - little give- and-go with carter bancks.

Hamilton's shot is stopped but bancks puts in the rebound.

Comets - shorthanded - tie it with two tenths of a second left.

--- spencer in the second - comets on the per play now.

Zane mcintyre - gives it up...jonathan ang - makes him pay.

Picks the top corner.

There's a shorty for the 'birds who retake the lead.--- chelsea with two and a half minutes left - sven baertsitarts the play and he's going to end it.

Goes hard to the net and slides in a rebound off a shot by hamilton.

We're tied at two.

--- spencer it looked like we were heading to anor intermission deadlocked - but springfield had other ideas.

Owen tippitt off thfd from aleksi saarela.

Thunderbirds backn top with 1.6 seconds to play.... ...that'd be all they need.

No goals in the third period from either side.

Comets drop this one 3-2.

That'll take us to the first intermission on sports express.

Still to come - this week's featured athlete of the week.t coming up next...it's back to the two ofof our local division three men's basketll progms two of our local division three men'basketball p two of our local division three men's baetball programs sqaureo this ternoon - the utica college pioneers and the hamilton continentals.

That's right and onecool note as matchup, there's only three losses between the two teams so far this season.

One for hamilton and two for utica.

Both of these programs startedf the season strong.

Early in the first half, the pioneers are bringing the ball up and the freshman brett talbert dishes it to the big guy kimedrick murphy who finishes with the soft u.

He had 11 on the night.

-- spenceabout four minutes in, thomas morreale on the wing and hits his defender with a step- back and rises uforthe three!

I.

Utica takes a six point a -- chelsea so now we're half way through t spencer kendall dribbles right and hits elliott tirbaso with the back-door pass and nice finish!

The continentals have taken the lead.

22-21.

-- spencer eleven minutes into the first, utica's sophomore darius hopkins goes up ofboth feeand fs strong in traffic and gets the fou.

-- chelsea he was ballin today, ie half co takes his defender off the dribble, and does a nice turn around, fade-away jumper.

That was pret the pioneers with 18 points tonight.

And they would go onto win it 1 crazy stat from this game, ica shot 48 of 59 from the free throw line.

That's a lot of fouls.

Wow spencer down the hill tonight - the hamilton men's hockey team took on skidmore at the clinton arena.

--- first period - it's the thoroughbreds getting on the board first.

Right off a face-off - reid russell from the point - thugh traffic and in.

Continentals go into t locker room down one.

--- chelsea in the sond - jon beniers with a strong battle in front.

Shot is blocked - fights off a defender for a second chance and puts that one home fohamilton.

We're tied one.

--- spenc ju under five minutes to play - nick ursitti is sprung on a breakaway.

Check this out - he gets stopped but it hits off the end boardsncomes right out to sean thomson who knocitut of mid-airn the follow-up.

Hamilton took their first lead of the game... ...skidmore would tie it back up in the third though and overtime couldn't solve this one so it ends a 2-2 tie.

That'll do it for period number two on the express.

Still some importastufto get to.

Coming up next - we unveil our first athlete of the week here in 2020.

Hint - you already saw him earlier in the show.

Bumpback & athlete of the - it's time now to unveil our athlete of the - coming into the night - the orky boys basketball team was off to a perfect 4-0 start.

There are many players on the team w have helped to contribute to the successoar - and we'll take a look at one of those players now.

Steven armstrong - a senior forwarf oriskany worked his y into thstarting li and hasn't lked bac this yea- he's leing the team's offense coming into tonight avaging ove15 points per game and is tied for the teead with three-point field goals.

He's scorein doub figures in all of his team's contests so far ais shootingust unr 50 percenfrom the field.

Able to play on both sides of the ball - he also leads the team iocks - isied for the team lead in rebounds - and is sond on e team in steals.

In his senior year - armstrong is trying to savor every monplaying a sport he loves with some of hisest fends.

Sten armstrong:t's a fun time, we're havi good time out ther our chemtry is the best, that'shi think we'veeen dog so goodecause we have great chemistry.

We've been growinusince kinrgarten together so we know how we play.

As he'grown aboth a player and person - he never forgets th who have been there to help influence him alont way.

Steven armstro: well my dad, he teaches me everything i kno heorks with me althe time on my skills.

He's always therfor me,im and my mom.

My whole family has been supportive me a i really appreciate it.

And as for how he viewis game?

Steven armstrong: i'd say i'm all around, not to special in antegory t can do a ttle bit each categy.

Rick cooke:he's a great student he's greaathlete a eat teammate and he's probably even a tr person.ike he said he's not a very vocal leader but he jucometo practicevery day and works hard i never have to really get on himo practice haer or play harder and he leads by example.

Hsliers into the lane and kes some versed layups and shots that you don't see thatofn.

He'sot a high fliery any means but he's a good ball handler shs the ballell from the perimeter i want to see last ssone shot almost 50% from three's and this year he's not quite there yet but he's definitelythre inside andutside chelsea if you know of a high school athlete who deserves to be athlete of the week, here's our contact info - call, email, find us on social media!

Just send us who you would like to be nominated and why.

All featured athletes will receive plaque courtesy of c-n-y awards and apparel.

That's it for us... we'll see you back here next fridayight r other editi of sports express!