Local law enforcement agencies, feds create task force to unravel Colorado drone mystery

Local law enforcement agencies, feds create task force to unravel Colorado drone mystery

Local law enforcement agencies, feds create task force to unravel Colorado drone mystery

Local law enforcement agencies from eastern Colorado and several federal agencies will launch a task force to try and find out who is operating the mysterious drones seen flying at night in the area in recent weeks and their purposes.
