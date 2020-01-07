Local law enforcement agencies, feds create task force to unravel Colorado drone mystery

Local law enforcement agencies from eastern Colorado and several federal agencies will launch a task force to try and find out who is operating the mysterious drones seen flying at night in the area in recent weeks and their purposes.



