S. Korea's Moon wants North to return to talks

A warning from South Korea's president during his New Year's speech on Tuesday (January 7).

Moon Jae-In used the annual address to say there's a quote - desperate need for improving ties with North Korea and said he regrets the lack of progress in negotiations.

(SOUNDBITE) (Korean) SOUTH KOREA'S PRESIDENT MOON JAE-IN SAYING: "In a time of deadlock in U.S.-North Korea talks and where we are even concerned about a step backward in inter-Korean relations, we are in desperate need of practical ways to improve inter-Korean cooperation." Moon added that he was ready to travel to Pyongyang again, and repeatedly meet with reclusive leader Kim Jong Un if necessary.

North Korea has been unresponsive to other recent proposals by the South.

And some projects between the Koreas have stalled in the face of international sanctions.

Over the New Year, Kim promised a new weapon was coming - in the face of quote 'gangster-like' pressure from the United States.

However, he signaled there was still room for dialog with the United States, something Moon said on Tuesday must continue - adding provocations and threats are not helpful for anyone.