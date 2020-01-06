Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Deepika's ANGRY Reaction, Sara's Sea Diving, Priyanka & Nick At Golden Globe Awards | Top 10 News

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 06:24s - Published < > Embed
Deepika's ANGRY Reaction, Sara's Sea Diving, Priyanka & Nick At Golden Globe Awards | Top 10 News

Deepika's ANGRY Reaction, Sara's Sea Diving, Priyanka & Nick At Golden Globe Awards | Top 10 News

Deepika Padukone has this to say on her pregnancy rumours, sara on a vacation spree are among the top 10 news today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes [Video]Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

Even Ricky would have trouble finding fault in these looks. For this list, we’re taking a look at the red carpet ensembles that impressed us the most at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. From stunning..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:34Published

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Scarlett Johansson. Taylor Swift. Leonardo DiCaprio. Tiffany Haddish. Jennifer Lopez. Sofia Carson. Cynthia Erivo. Renée Zellweger. Joey..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.