JNU violence: No arrests yet, FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh | OneIndia News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:26s - Published JNU violence: No arrests yet, FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh | OneIndia News No arrests yet in JNU violence case, Delhi Police registers FIR against JNUSU president who was injured by the mob, Outrage over Free Kashmir poster at pro-JNU protest in Mumbai, Mumbai protesters relocated to Azad Maidan, Modi dials Trump in New Year, Rouhani warns Trump to never threaten Iranians and more news #OccupyGateway

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this OneIndia NEWS AT NOON | JNU violence: No arrests yet, FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and more news https://t.co/zrc2Ru2Tb1 13 minutes ago Time8News Delhi Police has failed to make any arrests in the case even 48 hours after the attack #Time8News #JNUattack https://t.co/s5VnqzlUnj 39 minutes ago