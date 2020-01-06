JNU violence: No arrests yet, FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh | OneIndia News
No arrests yet in JNU violence case, Delhi Police registers FIR against JNUSU president who was injured by the mob, Outrage over Free Kashmir poster at pro-JNU protest in Mumbai, Mumbai protesters relocated to Azad Maidan, Modi dials Trump in New Year, Rouhani warns Trump to never threaten Iranians and more news
