Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Travis Scott's 'Jackboys' tops 'Billboard' 200

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Travis Scott's 'Jackboys' tops 'Billboard' 200The 'Jackboys' album debuted at No. 1 on the first albums chart of 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner Shares Pregnancy Photos & Shades Travis Scott Cooking [Video]Kylie Jenner Shares Pregnancy Photos & Shades Travis Scott Cooking

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner have a flirtatious back and forth that’s got a hint of shade - love to see it. Plus, Kim Kardashian shows the most adorable video of daughter Chicago days before her..

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:44Published

Travis Scott Scores No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'Jackboys' Album | Billboard News [Video]Travis Scott Scores No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'Jackboys' Album | Billboard News

The Billboard 200 albums chart welcomes a new No. 1 from the Travis Scott-led 'Jackboys' project.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.