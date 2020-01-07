Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Bafta nominations: Who's up for the big prizes?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Bafta nominations: Who's up for the big prizes?

Bafta nominations: Who's up for the big prizes?

This year's Bafta film nominations have been announced, with Joker leading the way after scoring 11.

Netflix's The Irishman and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood have both received 10 nominations in total.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReignOfApril

April RT @mikailchowdhury: Congratulations should be given to the #EEBAFTAs nominees But this is embarrassing - #BAFTAsSoWhite https://t.co/ug… 2 seconds ago

LegoIokiLas

พ่อมาตามกลับด้อม! [email protected] #bieber2020 RT @BAFTA: For the first time, the BAFTA nominations for Casting: 🎥 Joker 🎥 Marriage Story 🎥 Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood 🎥 The Perso… 2 seconds ago

felixthepants

felix the brat RT @carolecadwalla: Ah, so pleased for @Karim_Amer33 & @JehaneNoujaim. A BAFTA nomination for The Great Hack. Brilliant news👏👏👏 https://t… 11 seconds ago

LowArctic

low arctic RT @lailaismale: BAFTA saying they're "fustrated" at the lack of diversity in their award show nominations. https://t.co/1xZaNTmPHT 15 seconds ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat BAFTA awards 2020 nominations announced: here's the full list https://t.co/LKAdS6cu6d https://t.co/u7mrQAj4Ey 18 seconds ago

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade BAFTA awards 2020 nominations announced: here's the full list https://t.co/yF6qHV2qeU https://t.co/46OmgDDtVr… https://t.co/Ni9uv77V7L 18 seconds ago

Syd_Valde

Sydney Valde RT @NetflixUK: Thank you to @BAFTA for the 23 nominations including 10 (!) for @TheIrishmanFilm 🙏 ~ Best Picture: The Irishman ~ Outstandi… 21 seconds ago

DragonMX95

🐉Mary🦁 RT @BAFTA: Up first, our nominations for Adapted Screenplay: 🎥 The Irishman 🎥 Jojo Rabbit 🎥 Joker 🎥 Little Women 🎥 The Two Popes #EEB… 24 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joker leads BAFTA nominations [Video]Joker leads BAFTA nominations

'Joker' leads this year's BAFTA Award nominations with 11, while both 'The IRishman' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' have 10.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.