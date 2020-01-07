Raab 'relieved' teen able to begin 'process of recovery' in

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he's "relieved" the British teenager convicted of making false rape allegations in Cyprus is able to return to the UK.

He adds he will be following up on issues that arose during the case, having already spoken to the Cypriot foreign minister.

Report by Alibhaiz.

