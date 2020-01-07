Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran: At least 32 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's burial

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Iran: At least 32 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's burial

Iran: At least 32 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's burial

At least 32 people have been killed in a stampede at Qassem Soleimani's burial in Iran.

The senior general was killed in a US drone strike, raising fears of a conflict between the two countries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran foreign minister: Soleimani killing was “cowardly terrorist operation” by U.S.

A stampede of mourners left dozens of people dead as General Qassem Soleimani’s body was brought to...
CBS News - Published

Iran: Soleimani burial postponed after deadly stampede

Crowds of mourners gathered in Kerman, the hometown of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, for his...
Deutsche Welle - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

lufc1919__

Daniel RT @afneil: Iran TV reporting that a stampede has killed 35 mourners and injured at least 48 at funeral of Qassem Soleimani. 42 seconds ago

ismaeelrn

Ismaeel Naar RT @AlArabiya_Eng: At least 40 people have been killed and approximately another 213 injured as a result of the stampede in #Soleimani’s ho… 53 seconds ago

SGCKasey

Kasey Dee RT @NewsBreaking: NEWS BREAKING ALERT: At least 35 people have been killed and 48 people have been injured in a stampede at the hometown fu… 2 minutes ago

CoryGroshek

🇺🇸 Cory Groshek 🇺🇸 RT @MrAndyNgo: At least 35 have been killed in a stampede at the funeral of terror leader Qasem Suleimani in his hometown of Kerman, Iran.… 3 minutes ago

eha_news

EHA News 📹#Soleimani's funeral in his hometown Kerman The funeral of the assassinated Iran's top general Soleimani resulte… https://t.co/mtlbpbZTfS 3 minutes ago

kioskooo

kiosko RT @arwaib: Horrible updates from #Iran. At least 35 people killed in a stampede that erupted in the Iranian city of Kerman at the funeral… 4 minutes ago

WilliamAmos

William Amos RT @KDKA: #BREAKING: At least 35 people have been killed in a stampede as thousands mourned the Iranian commander killed in a U.S. strike;… 4 minutes ago

RoyalFMRwanda

Royal FM 94.3 Kigali Iran media reports that a stampede has killed at least 35 mourners and injured 48 others at Gen. Soleiman's burial… https://t.co/YffOpBpl0F 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed [Video]Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede among huge crowds of mourners at the funeral ceremony for a slain military commander in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Tuesday, state-affiliated..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published

Soleimani's coffin arrives in hometown for burial [Video]Soleimani's coffin arrives in hometown for burial

The body of the senior Iranian military commander killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq last week arrived in his home town of Kerman in southeast Iran on Tuesday (January 7) for burial.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.