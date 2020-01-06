Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Christian Bale in talks for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Christian Bale in talks for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Christian Bale in talks for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Christian Bale is reportedly hosting discussions to board the fourth 'Thor' movie.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Christian Bale In Talks to Join 'Thor: Love and Thunder' aka 'Thor 4'!

Christian Bale is reportedly in talks for a role in Marvel’s upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder!...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressContactMusicAceShowbizBollywood LifeIndiaTimesFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Christian Bale Set to Join Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' | THR News [Video]Christian Bale Set to Join Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' | THR News

The actor returns to the comic book genre after starring in 'The Dark Knight' trilogy.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:05Published

Sick Christian Bale skipping Golden Globes [Video]Sick Christian Bale skipping Golden Globes

Christian Bale sat out Sunday's Golden Globe Awards due to illness.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.