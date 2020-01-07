Global  

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 accused to be hanged on Jan 22nd, 7am and more news | OneIndia News

NIRBHAYA CASE: DEATH WARRANT ISSUED AGAINST ALL 4 ACCUSED, HINDU RAKSHA DAL CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR JNU ATTACK, JNU VIOLENCE: INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN ON CAMPUS, JNU VIOLENCE: INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN ON CAMPUS, NINE CENTRAL TRADE UNIONS CALL BHARAT BANDH TOMORROW, AUSTRALIAN FIRES: 24 PEOPLE KILLED, STAMPEDE AT QASEM SOLEIMANI'S FUNERAL AND OTHER NEWS
RajendraMKapoo1

Rajendra M. Kapoor RT @edcjai: Death Warrant issued against all 4 accused in Nirbhaya Case by Court after 7 Years ! They all will be hanged on 22 January 202… 24 seconds ago

RealGurkanwal

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @Supriya23bh: Death Warrant Issued !!! Patiala House Court issues death warrants of all four accused in #Nirbhaya Gang rape and murder c… 18 minutes ago

_minuverma

Minu Verma Death warrant issued! Much awaited justice delivered #Nirbhaya case accused to be hanged on January 22 at 7am 24 minutes ago

bhawana_pal

Bhawana Pal RT @dypriyank: All 4 accused in the #Nirbhaya rape & Murder case will be hanged on January 22. It took years but finally justice has been p… 31 minutes ago

StutiDwivedi6

Stuti Dwivedi Death Warrant Issued !!! Patiala House Court issues death warrants of all four accused in #Nirbhaya Gang rape and m… https://t.co/tF2zrQdIlz 32 minutes ago

SureshBorah1

Suresh Borah Death warrant issued against four accused in Nirbhaya Gang rape case by a Delhi Court. All the four accused will be… https://t.co/GCsebuifWg 37 minutes ago

GabbarUtkarsh

Dr. Utkarsh Singh The sensational incident in New Delhi Moving bus Gang-rape case disfamed all the four accused sentenced for - To b… https://t.co/TVHpi7ORDi 39 minutes ago

MaazFayyaz

Maaz Shabbir Ahmed fayyaz ali RT @Hittu_27: Finally... Justice served to Nirbhaya.. All accused would be hanged on 22nd of january.. 👏👏👏👏👏 Great decisions... Kudos to t… 39 minutes ago


Death warrant in Delhi 2012 gangrape case: Rapists to be hanged on Jan 22 [Video]Death warrant in Delhi 2012 gangrape case: Rapists to be hanged on Jan 22

A Delhi court issued a death warrant in the case related to the gangrape of a woman in December 2012, which later came to be known as the Nirbhaya case.

Nirbhaya Case: 4 rapists to hang, Execution on 22nd January | Oneindia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: 4 rapists to hang, Execution on 22nd January | Oneindia News

Delhi's Patiala House court has issued a death warrant against all the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya case. They will be executed on January 22nd at 7 am. Nirbhaya's mother and father, who fought 7 years..

