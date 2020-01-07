Nirbhaya Case: All 4 accused to be hanged on Jan 22nd, 7am and more news | OneIndia News
Nirbhaya Case: All 4 accused to be hanged on Jan 22nd, 7am and more news | OneIndia News
NIRBHAYA CASE: DEATH WARRANT ISSUED AGAINST ALL 4 ACCUSED, HINDU RAKSHA DAL CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR JNU ATTACK, JNU VIOLENCE: INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN ON CAMPUS, JNU VIOLENCE: INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN ON CAMPUS, NINE CENTRAL TRADE UNIONS CALL BHARAT BANDH TOMORROW, AUSTRALIAN FIRES: 24 PEOPLE KILLED, STAMPEDE AT QASEM SOLEIMANI'S FUNERAL AND OTHER NEWS
Delhi's Patiala House court has issued a death warrant against all the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya case. They will be executed on January 22nd at 7 am. Nirbhaya's mother and father, who fought 7 years..