Winter swimmers take plunge into 2020 during Canadian charity event

SHOWS: OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA (JANUARY 1, 2020) (POLARBEARDIP.CA - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY POLARBEARDIP.CA) 1.

CROWD WALKING TOWARDS LAKE, PARTICIPANT PASSING IN TYRANNOSAURUS REX COSTUME 2.

CROWD COUNTING DOWN, PARTICIPANTS RUNNING INTO LAKE, PARTICIPANTS RUNNING OUT OF LAKE 3.

CROWD COUNTING DOWN, ANOTHER GROUP OF PARTICIPANTS RUNNING INTO LAKE 4.

PARTICIPANT IN SANTA CLAUS HAT RUNNING ALONE INTO LAKE, DIVING IN, EMERGING 5.

VARIOUS OF PART OF ORGANIZING CREW PREPARING, COUNTING DOWN, RUNNING INTO LAKE STORY: Hundreds of people had a swim in the icy cold water of Lake Ontario on New Year's Day (January 1) in Oakville, Canada in aid of World Vision water projects in Africa.

The 2020 Courage Polar Bear Dip celebrated its 35th anniversary and the 25th year of working with World Vision Canada.

World Vision Canada helps to fund clean water projects around the world, this year focusing on communities of Rwanda.

(Production: Pola Grzanka)