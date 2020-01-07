Avatar inspired concept.

Global  

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision AVTR concept at CES 2020.

It was inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar.

The curvaceous design includes “bionic flaps” that pop out and flex like animal hair.

It’s surrounded by ambient lights that react when approached.

Instead of a steering wheel there is a control stick/pad.

It’s activated when you place your hand over it.

Vision AVTR is powered by a 110-kWh battery with an estimated range of 435 miles.

The battery can produce 469 horsepower and can be fully charged in 15 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its Vision AVTR concept at CES 2020.

The vehicle is inspired by James Cameron’s film Avatar.

The futuristic vehicle is curvaceous with “Bionic flaps” that pop-out and flex like animal hair.

It’s powered by a 110-kWh battery making 469 horsepower with an estimated range of 435 miles, and can be fully charged in 15 minutes.

Learn more at autoblog.com
Up close with Mercedes-Benz's Avatar concept car

Up close with Mercedes-Benz's Avatar concept car
Mercedes-Benz revealed a bizarre new car of the future with no steering wheel inspired by the science fiction movie 'Avatar'

Mercedes-Benz revealed a bizarre new car of the future with no steering wheel inspired by the science fiction movie 'Avatar'· Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision AVTR concept car at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. · The vehicle was...
