Avatar inspired concept.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its Vision AVTR concept at CES 2020.

The vehicle is inspired by James Cameron’s film Avatar.

The futuristic vehicle is curvaceous with “Bionic flaps” that pop-out and flex like animal hair.

It’s powered by a 110-kWh battery making 469 horsepower with an estimated range of 435 miles, and can be fully charged in 15 minutes.

