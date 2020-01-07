Rascal Flatts Stopping By Pittsburgh On Farewell Tour 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:23s - Published Rascal Flatts Stopping By Pittsburgh On Farewell Tour Rascal Flatts is embarking on their farewell tour this summer, and Pittsburgh is on the list. Katie Johnston reports. 0

