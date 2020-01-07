Global  

Iran: Dozens killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's burial

Dozens of people have been killed in a stampede at Qassem Soleimani's burial in Iran.

The senior general was killed in a US drone strike, raising fears of a conflict between the two countries.
Iran crisis: '35 mourners killed' during stampede at Qassem Soleimani's funeral

Dozens of mourners have been killed during a stampede that erupted during a funerary procession for a...
Independent - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.comThe AgeTamworth HeraldAl JazeeraSify


Iran foreign minister: Soleimani killing was “cowardly terrorist operation” by U.S.

A stampede of mourners left dozens of people dead as General Qassem Soleimani’s body was brought to...
CBS News - Published


da_bigT

Taole Mokobori Damn https://t.co/eoaU2hhxOq 20 seconds ago

Dawny_Ray

Dawny-Ray Reyes Funeral of Iran's Soleimani postponed after dozens killed in stampede https://t.co/u36xE67Nss 26 seconds ago

rajivtrip

rajiv tripathi Stampede kills dozens at funeral for Iranian general killed by U.S. https://t.co/0nywaSOFQA 46 seconds ago

rajivtrip

rajiv tripathi Stampede kills dozens at funeral for Iranian general killed by U.S. https://t.co/0nywaT6hfa 1 minute ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @BreakingNews: Dozens killed in stampede at the funeral for Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman, state media says htt… 2 minutes ago

SevereSociety

Dee Severe RT @NBCNews: Dozens killed in stampede at the funeral for Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman, state media says https://… 5 minutes ago

LoveForAll24

J❤️ RT @allinwithchris: Funeral of Iran's Soleimani postponed after dozens killed in stampede, emergency services say. https://t.co/iOUnIRPsoY… 5 minutes ago

ChennaiZoneIYC

Chennai Zone IYC RT @AJEnglish: At least 40 people were killed in a stampede during a funeral procession for Iran's Qassem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerm… 7 minutes ago


Dozens killed in stampede at Iranian general's funeral [Video]Dozens killed in stampede at Iranian general's funeral

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede as mourners packed the streets of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani's hometown of Kerman. Tehran is looking at a number of scenarios to avenge his death,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published

Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed [Video]Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede among huge crowds of mourners at the funeral ceremony for a slain military commander in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Tuesday, state-affiliated..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published

