shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 10 Things Austin Rivers Can't Live Without - You can only be into so many things.Like you can't be a car guy, a watch guy,a, you know, a realestate guy, a jewelry guy.That's how you end upbeing on "30 for 30."You end up being broke out herewhich is what I'm not trying to be.[upbeat music]I'm Austin Rivers, andthese are My Essentials.First essential would be Byredo perfumes.I love my cologne.I feel like I always have to smell good.I'm self-conscious abouthow I smell wherever I go,even after I work out,after I shower, whatever,I always had to spray,and this currently is my favorite one.When I was young, Iused like Curve and Axe,the cheapest things you couldbuy in like a Walgreen's storeor something like that,and then once I startedto get more in touchwith smelling different than other people,I started trying to buy,you know, other brands.I'd go to Barney's, SaksFifth, you know, Neiman Marcus,they have this whole cologne department,and I will literally sitthere for like an hourlike smelling different colognesuntil I found what exactlywhat I like, and I always ask,what's something thatmost people don't buy'cause I don't want tosmell like someone else.Guys you all smelling like everybody else.You gotta upgrade and be different, man.Time to upgrade.These are all my Pateks.I brought these today'cause these are my favoritebrands, Patek Philippe.My daily watch is Rolex, stainless steel.They're light, they're comfortable.I do like watches.I like the sophistication of it all.Like the whole thingbehind collecting watchesis very grown man-esque,so it makes me feel more an adult.This is my favorite one in the middle.I got the rose gold'cause I'm actually nota big yellow gold guy.These two are a little bit more rare.This one right here is super rare.It's discontinued, whichI'm happy about that.Any time a watch discontinues,it goes up in value.This is my favorite one just'cause it has a black strap.It's way more wearable.I could wear this literally with anything,a suit, I could wear itwith something like this.This is my thing.This next piece is a braceletthat my baby mother got for me.It has my son's name on it,and it's my favorite piece of jewelry,and I know I don't like yellow gold,but she got it in yellow gold,so this is the one exception I make.I don't care even if I haverose gold on or white gold on,and this doesn't match, I still wear itjust 'cause it's my son's name.This is my favorite jewelrypiece that I do have,including watches and everything,just for what it means.When does Kayden get his first watch?He will be getting like aG-Shock or something like that'cause he'll lose it, 'cause right now,or he'll try to eat it.Everything right now he eats or he'll loseor he'll throw it on the ground,so, yeah, if it's like a serious watch,when he graduates high school.If he graduates high school,I'll get him like a really nice watch.I gotta watch what I say in this video'cause whatever I say, he'sgonna hold it against me.This next thing right here ismy just overall jewelry case.I take this on every roadtrip and everywhere I go.I'm not really into flashy jewelry,but a lot of this stuffis kind of flashy stuff,but I've just kind ofhad this over the years.These are just some tennis chains.I try to get 'em in every color,and then I have, you know, likeCartier bracelets and stuff.Oh, this is actually prettydope, this is like a baguette.This one is my favoritepiece of all the jewelry.It has a picture of me and myson when he was first born.We did a whole photo shoot,and I wear this one probably the most.These are absolutely totallylosses and a waste of money.I would not recommend buyingany jewelry like that.As soon as you go to sell itback you're gonna get if half.I do have quite a bit,but I don't see myself buying any more.This is probably the maximumamount of jewelry I'll ownin terms of like necklaces anddiamonds and stuff like thatjust 'cause it is a waste of money,and you're not gonna get any of it back.This is my toiletry bag.Can't go anywhere without it, obviously.This is where I have likemy toothpaste, toothbrush,brush, shave, everythingyou can name is in here.This is my brush.I'm always using my brush.Gotta have your deodorant.Facial hair grows so quickly,so I always have myelectric shaver, man, so.There are my colognes.Beard oil, you know, theseare just regular oilsI put on my skin.These are my essentialsin my toiletry bag.These are rubber bands.My AU program, my basketballprogram is called Team MOAM,and these are my rubberbands, and I wear 'em,I mean, I still have some on right now.I have, I literally wear 'em,I'll wear 'em with a suit.I wear 'em at everybasketball game I play in.Funny story,second round versus GoldenState Warriors this yearI was in warm ups and I realizedI didn't have my rubberbands on, and I panicked.I had a hotel clerk go into my hotel room,grab my rubber bands.I called an Uber, and hadthem Uber the rubber bandsall the way from San Francisco to Oaklandbecause I felt like Iwas something was wrong.I'm not like superstitious,but I have to have these on.AR is Austin Rivers andtwo five's my number,it's been my number since I was a kid.It was my father's number,and it'll be my son'snumber and his son's number,and they stand for man on a mission.I wear these bands everywhere I go.Hand sanitizer.I am like a germophobe to the maxto the point where it actuallybothers people sometimes.When I go in an airport or, you know,you shake a lot ofpeople's hands, you know,you're touching things,you're eating, you know,you're constantly touching your face,I always have some Purellto clean my hands so.I keep this wherever I go.This usually only lastslike a month and it's out.My next essential is some simple Carmex.I'm one of those guysthat always has to havemy lips feeling, you know,moisturized with some ChapStick,and Carmex I think does the best job,so I probably go througha million of these thingslike we all do.I mean who actuallyfinishes the whole thing?Every time I get a ChapStick,it'll last like two, three days,and I'll leave it in a pair of clothes,I'll wash it, and thenI'll take it out the dryer,and it's like fried, sobut this will probablylast another day or twoand then it's probably gonna have to die.Carmex, whether I like it or not,you guys are essential to my life, man.Why don't you sponsorme so I can have this?I keep losing 'em, so that would be great.These are my Airpods, andthey're like in a custom blue,so it's not a case or anything,they're actually like a baby blue inside.ColorWare, everybody'slike how do you get these?I take 'em everywhere with me.People are abusing theairpod though right now.It's to the point nowwhere like people are justwalking around with themand not talking to anybody.I think people use 'emjust so people don'tcome up to you and talk.I use this when I'm traveling on a plane.I think they're pretty dopejust 'cause they're powder blue.Even though I went toDuke, please don't hate me.These are North Carolina colors.I listen to everything.I love Hip Hop and R&B,and I love classical R&B and Hip Hop.I love listening to old soul music,so one day I could belistening to Travis Scott,you know, Jay Z, to AlGreen, you know, Marvin Gaye.I have a huge variety range.The next thing is whateverybody has on themis their wallet.I used to have like the oldschool, you know, fold wallet,and then you had to putit in your back pocket,and if you wear skinny jeansor anything that's tucked,I mean, you can't, it'sjust so unreasonable,so I just got a simple card holder,and it's made by Goyard.It is, that it is.I don't carry a lot of cash on me.If you have a card in today'sday in 2019, Apple Pay.Cash is so dirty.It's like the dirtiest thingyou could possibly touch.So like every time I touchit, like I want to eatI have to pull out the Purell,so I just rather use this.It's so much easier and convenient for me.This last essential is notexactly something I carry with mebecause obviously youcan't travel with your carsall the time, but I'm a huge car guy,and I like to buy investment cars.So this right here are thekeys to a Ferrari 488 Pista.This is the one thingthat kinda gets me awayfrom everything, you know,basketball's my escape,but when times of basketball is hardand things are stressful in my life,I literally will go in my garageand just be around all my cars.They just, they help me relax,and it's definitely somethingI see myself doing whenbasketball is over.Not as a full-time job,but definitely something a partof something cool somewhere'cause I wanna share my carcollection with everybody.My first car was a Dodge.I had a Dodge Challenger.My pop said I could get oneif I got a D1 scholarship.He said, "You're only getting a car"if you get a D1 scholarship."If you get a D1 scholarship," he's like"I'll get you any caryou want, American-made."I know everything about any car, you know.Like I'd know moreabout cars than, I mean,people on the Speed channel, seriously.You guys would go ape shitif you saw the cars I have.Seriously, people don't know.I just started like acar page and everything,and people think like it'slike just a typical Rolls Royceand type shit like that,but they're like some crazy-ass cars.





