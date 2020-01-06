Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Jason Momoa gave his Golden Globes jacket to wife Lisa Bonet

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Jason Momoa gave his Golden Globes jacket to wife Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa gave his Golden Globes jacket to wife Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa went sleeveless at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday as an act of chivalry toward his wife Lisa Bonet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Look Elegant on Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet keep it chic on the 2020 Golden Globe Awards red carpet! The 40-year-old...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez waits till 'last second' to pick Golden Globes gown [Video]Jennifer Lopez waits till 'last second' to pick Golden Globes gown

Jennifer Lopez's make-up artist has revealed she doesn't decide which gown she is going to wear to the Golden Globes until the very last second.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published

Joey King bruised by Patricia Arquette's Golden Globes [Video]Joey King bruised by Patricia Arquette's Golden Globes

Patricia Arquette has apologised profusely to her The Act co-star Joey King, after accidentally smacking her in the head with her Golden Globe.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.