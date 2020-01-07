Global  

Lawyer Says Fotis Dulos Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Wife

Lawyer Says Fotis Dulos Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Wife

Lawyer Says Fotis Dulos Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Wife

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five, has been arrested on charges of murder, and sources say two other people are facing charges.

WFS-TV's Eva Zymaris reports.
Lawyer: Husband of missing woman charged with murder

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The lawyer for the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of...
Seattle Times - Published


Estranged Husband of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos Arrested for Murder [Video]Estranged Husband of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos Arrested for Murder

Fotis Dulos was placed in custody Tuesday morning by police at his Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington, Connecticut.

Credit: WTIC     Duration: 02:48Published

Breaking: Fotis Dulos Charged With Murder In Death Of Missing Wife Jennifer Dulos [Video]Breaking: Fotis Dulos Charged With Murder In Death Of Missing Wife Jennifer Dulos

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five, has been arrested on charges of murder, and sources say two other people are facing charges.CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:08Published

