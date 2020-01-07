|
Lawyer Says Fotis Dulos Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Wife
|
Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five, has been arrested on charges of murder, and sources say two other people are facing charges.
WFS-TV's Eva Zymaris reports.
|
|
|
|
