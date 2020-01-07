Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election
Facebook Bans 'Deepfake'
Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election.
The new policy was announced
by the social media giant on Monday.
It includes the Instagram platform.
"Deepfake" videos have been
manipulated by AI to make it
appear that a person “said words
that they did not actually say.".
Facebook’s head of global policy
management offered two criteria
that would warrant the removal of
video that has been deemed "deepfake.".
[The video] has been edited or synthesized … in ways that aren’t apparent to an average person and would likely mislead someone into thinking that a subject of the video said words that they did not actually say, Monika Bickert, Facebook Head of Global Policy Management, via 'The Guardian'.
[The video] is the product of artificial intelligence or machine learning that merges, replaces or superimposes content onto a video, making it appear to be authentic, Monika Bickert, Facebook Head of Global Policy Management, via 'The Guardian'.
The policy does not include "shallow fake"
videos, or videos manipulated by a person
using standard editing software and techniques.
"Shallow fakes" — such as the Nancy
Pelosi video manipulated to make it
appear that she was slurring her words —
have stirred wide controversy in recent years