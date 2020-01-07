Global  

Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election

Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election.

The new policy was announced by the social media giant on Monday.

It includes the Instagram platform.

"Deepfake" videos have been manipulated by AI to make it appear that a person “said words that they did not actually say.".

Facebook’s head of global policy management offered two criteria that would warrant the removal of video that has been deemed "deepfake.".

[The video] has been edited or synthesized … in ways that aren’t apparent to an average person and would likely mislead someone into thinking that a subject of the video said words that they did not actually say, Monika Bickert, Facebook Head of Global Policy Management, via 'The Guardian'.

[The video] is the product of artificial intelligence or machine learning that merges, replaces or superimposes content onto a video, making it appear to be authentic, Monika Bickert, Facebook Head of Global Policy Management, via 'The Guardian'.

The policy does not include "shallow fake" videos, or videos manipulated by a person using standard editing software and techniques.

"Shallow fakes" — such as the Nancy Pelosi video manipulated to make it appear that she was slurring her words — have stirred wide controversy in recent years
