Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce In 'The Two Popes' New Trailer

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce In 'The Two Popes' New Trailer

Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce In 'The Two Popes' New Trailer

Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce, Juan Minujín and more star in this new trailer for 'The Two Popes'.

Behind Vatican walls, the conservative Pope Benedict and the liberal future Pope Francis must find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church.

This trailer is in HD.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Viitoko

Víctor Ignacio Me puse a ver los dos papas en netflix y toy negra que aparece luis gnecco actuando con anthony hopkins y jonathan pryce 3 hours ago

celynjones

celyn jones RT @intofilm_cymru: Llongyfarchiadau to all the Welsh stars nominated for a @BAFTA Award. Not one but two shortlisted in the Lead Actor ca… 3 hours ago

noirllatte

N Awestruck by Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce. https://t.co/BcVGXUdsQA 4 hours ago

Mr_TomRyan

Tom Ryan #TheTwoPopes is a wonderful film. A cinematic gem featuring nuanced, thoughtful and enchanting performances by Jona… https://t.co/aqmGqzbji8 7 hours ago

bpkelly89

Brian Kelly watched Two Popes last night and, wow, Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce are amazing, really pope it up 8 hours ago

StoryhouseLive

Storyhouse @LittleWomen @Florence_Pugh #TheTwoPopes also head's into screenings with 5 #BAFTA nominations including Best: Scre… https://t.co/qNlPfHtrpK 8 hours ago

goldensoundh

𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐄 anthony hopkins and jonathan pryce...outstanding 8 hours ago

rexberkhamsted

The Rex Cinema Two chances to watch The Two Popes on the big screen today! “The film is a dramatic and visual feast, one that por… https://t.co/BnoyS6wR0y 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bafta nominations: Who's up for the big prizes? [Video]Bafta nominations: Who's up for the big prizes?

This year's Bafta film nominations have been announced, with Joker leading the way after scoring 11. Netflix's The Irishman and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood have both received 10 nominations in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

Jonathan Pryce On ‘The Two Popes’ [Video]Jonathan Pryce On ‘The Two Popes’

On the Golden Globes red carpet, nominee Jonathan Pryce tells ET Canada’s Sangita Patel his role in “The Two Popes” can be enjoyed no matter your religion as he talks the film’s popularity.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.