Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Report: Secret Service Opens 'Criminal Investigation' Into Mar-a-Lago Incident

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Report: Secret Service Opens 'Criminal Investigation' Into Mar-a-Lago Incident

Report: Secret Service Opens 'Criminal Investigation' Into Mar-a-Lago Incident

The US Secret Service has reportedly opened a “criminal investigation” into an incident that occurred at President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club on Monday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Police, Secret Service mum after an incident at Mar-a-Lago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There was an unspecified incident involving the Secret Service at...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

laura_greenaura

Prof. Laura Dilley RT @skylark1984: Authorities called to Mar-a-Lago at 7PM Monday. Incident report redacted on “open and active criminal investigation”. ht… 3 days ago

skylark1984

Skylark Authorities called to Mar-a-Lago at 7PM Monday. Incident report redacted on “open and active criminal investigation… https://t.co/TrdW8pfjTN 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Possible trespassing incident at Mar-a-Lago, Miami Herald reports [Video]Possible trespassing incident at Mar-a-Lago, Miami Herald reports

Palm Beach police have confirmed there is an open investigation underway concerning Mar-a-Lago. The Miami Herald reported it is in connection with another possible trespassing incident. WPTV has not..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published

Convicted Mar-a-Lago trespasser sentenced [Video]Convicted Mar-a-Lago trespasser sentenced

A federal judge in Fort Lauderdale sentenced Yujing Zhang to 8 months for her conviction of being at Mar A Lago Illegally and lying to the Secret Service.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.