'Misinformation' Drives Internet Searches on the Draft, Says Military Expert 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:20s - Published 'Misinformation' Drives Internet Searches on the Draft, Says Military Expert Debra Wada, vice chair of the National Commission of Military, National and Public Service discussed what Selective Service entails in light of recent interest from the recent killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this