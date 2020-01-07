Yennefer, Triss and Geralt's Love Triangle Explained | MojoPlays

Kuukuu Omoi Toss a coin to your witcher May cover the whole song but i love this one part. Lolol. #witcher #thewitcher… https://t.co/3B8K2r5Bev 1 day ago

Derek B Clark @simplychritter Triss is your love interest in Witcher 2. Geralt had lost his memory by sacrificing himself to the… https://t.co/j1vX7PDTuP 2 days ago

love is a bridge-KG RT @yennsstrap: geralt explaining to ciri at kaer morhen that he and triss are just friends and that he’s only in love with yennefer and an… 2 days ago

😐 character: Geralt OF RIVIA do u love them: YES are u part of the fandom: YES would u change: nothing he’s perfect w… https://t.co/lNHZha46HS 3 days ago

lilac and gooseberries bitch geralt explaining to ciri at kaer morhen that he and triss are just friends and that he’s only in love with yennefe… https://t.co/NnRaMv44uh 4 days ago

melon bread I actually love henry cavill as geralt more than I thought and yennefer I don’t mind as much but triss..... it both… https://t.co/s0rhemmepB 4 days ago

Ace Bande loves The Witcher @seraskyee21 @fransmansueto And Triss never really stopped being in love with Geralt. So when he loses his memory o… https://t.co/7qPkviXCul 4 days ago