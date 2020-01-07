Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Yennefer, Triss and Geralt's Love Triangle Explained | MojoPlays

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 05:16s - Published < > Embed
Yennefer, Triss and Geralt's Love Triangle Explained | MojoPlays

Yennefer, Triss and Geralt's Love Triangle Explained | MojoPlays

Geralt of Rivia has a few flings across the Witcher video game trilogy.

His two main love interests are Yennefer of Vandenberg and Triss Merigold.

They have a confusing and open-ended love triangle, and we are here to break it all down for you.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Yennefer, Triss and Geralt's Love Triangle Explained | MojoPlays

Geralt of Rivia has a few flings across the Witcher video game trilogy.

His two main love interests are Yennefer of Vandenberg and Triss Merigold.

They have a confusing and open-ended love triangle, and we are here to break it all down for you.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KuukuuOmoi

Kuukuu Omoi Toss a coin to your witcher May cover the whole song but i love this one part. Lolol. #witcher #thewitcher… https://t.co/3B8K2r5Bev 1 day ago

DerekClark1970

Derek B Clark @simplychritter Triss is your love interest in Witcher 2. Geralt had lost his memory by sacrificing himself to the… https://t.co/j1vX7PDTuP 2 days ago

homosensorium5

love is a bridge-KG RT @yennsstrap: geralt explaining to ciri at kaer morhen that he and triss are just friends and that he’s only in love with yennefer and an… 2 days ago

silverkhaleesi

😐 character: Geralt OF RIVIA do u love them: YES are u part of the fandom: YES would u change: nothing he’s perfect w… https://t.co/lNHZha46HS 3 days ago

yennsstrap

lilac and gooseberries bitch geralt explaining to ciri at kaer morhen that he and triss are just friends and that he’s only in love with yennefe… https://t.co/NnRaMv44uh 4 days ago

slimedcherry

melon bread I actually love henry cavill as geralt more than I thought and yennefer I don’t mind as much but triss..... it both… https://t.co/s0rhemmepB 4 days ago

ace_bande

Ace Bande loves The Witcher @seraskyee21 @fransmansueto And Triss never really stopped being in love with Geralt. So when he loses his memory o… https://t.co/7qPkviXCul 4 days ago

ace_bande

Ace Bande loves The Witcher @seraskyee21 @fransmansueto Triss was made an option in the games because Geralt loses his memory of what happened… https://t.co/HD52mnRJ6h 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Complete Origin Story of Yennefer | MojoPlays [Video]Complete Origin Story of Yennefer | MojoPlays

Yennefer of Vengerberg: she’s the sorceress that stole Geralt’s heart (along with the hearts of many gamers), became a mother figure to the young Ciri, and converted many long-time Triss Merigold..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 06:19Published

The Best Witcher Characters (Video Games) | MojoPlays [Video]The Best Witcher Characters (Video Games) | MojoPlays

Welcome to MojoPlays! Today, we’re honoring the best characters in the Witcher video game series. While The Witcher games are an extension of the books, the novels themselves will not be taken into..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.