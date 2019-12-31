Global  

McConnell: GOP Will Start Impeachment Trial, Delay Witnesses, Once Articles are In

McConnell: GOP Will Start Impeachment Trial, Delay Witnesses, Once Articles are In

McConnell: GOP Will Start Impeachment Trial, Delay Witnesses, Once Articles are In

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he has secured the Republican votes needed to start President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and postpone a decision on witnesses or documents that Democrats want.
McConnell can start impeachment trial, delay on witnesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to have secured enough Republican...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


GOP Senator Collins Quasi-Defies McConnell, Says She’s ‘Open’ to Witnesses at Trump Impeachment Trial

Republican Maine Senator Susan Collins is hinting at the possibility of breaking with Senate Majority...
Mediaite - Published


