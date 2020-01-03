Global  

Former VP Joe Biden speaks about Iran situation plus message for Trump

Former VP Joe Biden speaks about Iran situation plus message for Trump

Former VP Joe Biden speaks about Iran situation plus message for Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden made a strong speech on the situation in Iran on Tuesday (January 7), offering solutions, and condemning President Trump over his actions in the region.
Former VP Joe Biden speaks about Iran situation plus message for Trump

Biden calls for transparency with the American people and Congress and chides Trump for using Twitter to issue statements



Democrats call US killing of Iraqi general ‘reckless’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Thursday that President Donald...
Seattle Times - Published

U.S. Democratic contenders condemn Iran strike, warn of war

“President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox,” said former Vice President...
Hindu - Published


