Husband of missing Connecticut mom faces murder charge -police

Husband of missing Connecticut mom faces murder charge -police

Husband of missing Connecticut mom faces murder charge -police

Fotis Dulos on Tuesday was arrested on a murder charge, according to his attorney, in the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
Husband of missing Connecticut mom faces murder charge -police

Police cruisers were seen - on Tuesday - arriving at the home of Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a Connecticut woman who has been missing for months.

Later, police announced that Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who shared five children with her estranged husband.

One of Dulos' former lawyers was also arrested.

Connecticut state trooper, Christine Jeltema: (SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) CONNECTICUT STATE TROOPER, CHRISTINE JELTEMA SAYING: "On January 7, 2020, Western District in conjunction with Central District Major Crime detectives were able to get enough evidence to effect the arrest of 3 following individuals.

Fotis Dulos charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping." Dulos now faces a court-set bond of $6 million... while Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Jennifer Dulos went missing last summer amid a contentious custody battle between the couple, according to reports.

Police said in May they had found traces of blood and other evidence leading them to believe Jennifer Dulos was the victim of a violent crime and that they would be treating the investigation as a homicide.

Her body has never been found.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with the disappearance.

They pleaded not guilty and posted 500-thousand-dollar bail.

Police allege Dulos and Troconis went to Hartford to dispose of garbage bags containing items with Jennifer Dulos' blood on them.



