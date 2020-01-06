Global  

Judge Judy Announces She's Backing Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg

Judge Judy Announces She's Backing Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg

Judge Judy Announces She's Backing Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg

Judge Judy handed down what you could call a "verdict" in the Democratic presidential contest; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more on what it means for Bloomberg's campaign.
Judge Judy releases ad backing Bloomberg for president

Judy Sheindlin, best known as Judge Judy, officially endorsed former New York City Mayor Michael...
Judge Judy Goes All In for Bloomberg 2020 on The View: Writing Him Off as a ‘Rich Guy’ Would Be ‘One of the Greatest Injustices’

Judy Sheindlin appeared on The View Monday morning and decidedly went all-in on the presidential...
