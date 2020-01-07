Guardiola: Semi-final not over yet now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:21s - Published Guardiola: Semi-final not over yet Man City manager Pep Guardiola warns his players the tie isn't over despite going into the second-leg of the League Cup semi-final agaainst Manchester United with a 3-1 lead.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources League Cup: Speedbreaker ahead! *London:* Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expects a repeat game plan from Manchester United in the...

Mid-Day - Published 20 hours ago



Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains what he admires most about Pep Guardiola Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will come face to face with Pep Guardiola once again on Tuesday night as Man Utd...

Daily Star - Published 16 hours ago







You Might Like