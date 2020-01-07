Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Guardiola: Semi-final not over yet

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Guardiola: Semi-final not over yet

Guardiola: Semi-final not over yet

Man City manager Pep Guardiola warns his players the tie isn't over despite going into the second-leg of the League Cup semi-final agaainst Manchester United with a 3-1 lead.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

League Cup: Speedbreaker ahead!

League Cup: Speedbreaker ahead!*London:* Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expects a repeat game plan from Manchester United in the...
Mid-Day - Published

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains what he admires most about Pep Guardiola

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains what he admires most about Pep GuardiolaOle Gunnar Solskjaer will come face to face with Pep Guardiola once again on Tuesday night as Man Utd...
Daily Star - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.