Series of earthquakes rock Puerto Rico

THINGS ARE VERY UNSETTLED INTHE U-S TERRITORY PUERTO RICOTHIS EVENING.

THE ISLAND ISUNDER A STATE OF EMERGENCY AFTERA 6-POINT-4 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKESTRUCK THIS MORNING, LEAVING ATLEAST ONE PERSON DEAD.THANKS FOR STICKING WITH US ONFOX FOUR NEWS AT 6-30- I AMPATRICK NOLAN.AND I AM JANE MONREAL.THERE HAVE BEEN A NUMBER OFQUAKES THERE IN THE LAST FEWWEEKS- BUT THIS MORNING’S TREMORIS LIKELY TO BE THE MOSTDAMAGING EARTHQUAKE THERE INOVER A CENTURY.FOX 4 SANDRA RODRIGUEZ IN FORTMYERS TALKING TO LOCALS WITHLOVED ONE ON THE ISLAND.SANDRA?LL INTRO:JANE, PATRICK... PEOPLE I SPOKEWITH SAY THE ISLANDWIDE BLACKOUTHAS MADE IT DIFFICULT FOR THEMTO CONTACT THEIR LOVED ONES ONTHE ISLAND...SOT(MARILYN SANTIAGO,PUERTORRIQUENOS EN SWFL):"My heart is broken, not onlythis morning but for the pastmonth."THAT’S BECAUSE PUERTO RICO HASEXPERIENCED HUNDREDS OFEARTHQUAKES OVER THE PAST MONTH-- THE STRONGEST OF 6.4MAGNITUDE HAPPENING THISMORNING...TODAY -- JOSE CANDELARIO WHOLIVES ON THE ISLAND SAYS HE WASWOKEN UP WITH HIS HOUSESHAKING...SOT(JOSE CANDELARIO, LIVES IN SANJUAN, PR):"It’s so strong, it’s only amatter of second but it feels asif it were hours."(JOSE CANDELARIO TELLS ME)HE SAYS AFTER MONDAY’S 5.8MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE, HIS FAMILYSET A CONTINGENCY PLAN -- NOTEXPECTING THE STRONGEST QUAKETHE ISLAND HAS SEEN IN OVER100-YEARS WAS YET TO COME...SOT(JOSE CANDELARIO, LIVES IN SANJUAN, PR):"We had that plan made but onceyou’re in that situation, you’rein a state of shock.

You’re leftasking yourself what you shoulddo and when you try to walk youcan’t because your body isoff-balance from the groundmoving(CANDELARIO SAID)."THE TREMBLORS PROVOKED APROTECTIVE POWER OUTAGE ACROSSTHE ISLAND -- CAUSING MANY TONOT BE ABLE TO REACH LOVEDONES...ONE OF THOSE PEOPLE IS MARILYNSANTIAGO -- TWO FAMILY MEMBERSSHE WAS ABLE TO SPEAK WITH WEREHER COUSIN AND 95-YEAR OLDAUNT... THEY BOTH WERE ABLE TOEVACUATE THEIR APARTMENT JUST ASTHE BUILDING WAS BEGINNING TOCOLLAPSE...SOT(MARILYN SANTIAGO,PUERTORRIQUENOS EN SWFL)"As I was talking to him, therewas another tremor and it reallybroke my heart.

I heard him, thetone of his voice was verydesperate and I hope I canforget that sound because it wasvery scary."SANTIAGO HELPED PROVIDE AID TOPUERTO AFTER HURRICANE MARIA ANDSAYS SHE IS PREPARING TO DO THESAME FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY THESEEARTHQUAKE