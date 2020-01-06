Twelfth Night Celebration

Global  

One Biloxi tradition rolled through downtown Sunday night to kick off a season of fun on the Gulf Coast.
Your screen.- - one biloxi tradition rolled - through downtown- tonight to kick off a season of- fun on the gulf coast.- news 25's grant chighizola take- us through the twelfth night- experience.

- - let the good times roll, biloxi- the eighth annual celebration o- twelfth night - kicked off by mingling with - carnival royalty, turning off - the - christmas lights at the biloxi- lighthouse, and of course, a- parade that made its way to - revelers at city hall.- sot-susan hunt, gulf coast- carnival association- "when you kick it off, just - expect friends, family, parties- and lots of fun."

- twelfth night marks the end of- the twelve days of christmas an- the beginning of another known- all too well to residents along- the coast.- sot-randy ladner, president, le- cavaliers mardi - gras krewe- "today is the twelfth day of- christmas, so when it starts- mardi gras...we call it mardi - gras but it's really carnival - season.

So the whole season is - process.- susan hunt with the gulf coast- carnival association says - seeing others enjoy the - festivities highlights the- true meaning of carnival.

- sot-susan hunt- "just seeing the thrill, the- young children, throw me- something, and the families - coming together is very, very - important to me."

- and with well over a month unti- fat tuesday arrives on- february 25th.

The twelfth nigh- celebration - gives revelers a chance to- reconnect one another.- sot-randy ladner- "you get to reflect on who your- friends are, getting to - reacquaint yourself with old- friends that you haven't seen."- in downtown biloxi, grant - chighizola, news




