Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl

Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl

President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg plan to air a 60-second television commercial during the Super Bowl.

According to Reuters, the ad shows how devoted they are to use large resources to reach millions of viewers.

Trump campaign officials said the campaign paid $10 million for air time during the Super Bowl.

They said the campaign reserved time from Fox, who will broadcast the Super Bowl, in December.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump, Bloomberg plan campaign ads during Super Bowl

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg each are planning...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comCBS News


Bloomberg Will Target Trump in a Super Bowl Ad, Spending About $10 Million

Michael R. Bloomberg’s presidential campaign has secured a 60-second advertising spot to be aired...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

DougNBC

Doug Adams RT @albamonica: Reminder: Trump camp surprised with its “He’s No Mr. Nice Guy” 30-second ad during Game 7 of the World Series, a full year… 5 hours ago

albamonica

Monica Alba Reminder: Trump camp surprised with its “He’s No Mr. Nice Guy” 30-second ad during Game 7 of the World Series, a fu… https://t.co/pNbPVpAXGH 5 hours ago

alexweprin

Alex Weprin Both Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg will be paying Fox $10M for the privilege of getting 60 seconds of commercial… https://t.co/oXJGjH6wzg 5 hours ago

newsmanbluesman

Reg Curren 🇨🇦 RT @BWilliLiou: From @ThereseRaphael1, here is the most-emailed @bopinion piece on @TheTerminal during the past 8 hours, as of 8 am NY time… 12 hours ago

BWilliLiou

Beth Williams Liou From @ThereseRaphael1, here is the most-emailed @bopinion piece on @TheTerminal during the past 8 hours, as of 8 am… https://t.co/kpAVyVZIud 12 hours ago

SnausageOfDoom

NY Hates Crooked Trump 🌊 @GIndependent77 @SpicySultyDoggy @shaunking @BernieSanders Scenario: Warren, Bloomberg, Sanders or Biden get nomina… https://t.co/kMLC5KCkyU 22 hours ago

StaceyShick

Stacey Shick Samuels RT @BWilliLiou: Good Monday morning. Via @bpolitics, here's the most-read story on @TheTerminal during the past 24 hours, as of 8 am NY tim… 2 days ago

BWilliLiou

Beth Williams Liou Good Monday morning. Via @bpolitics, here's the most-read story on @TheTerminal during the past 24 hours, as of 8 a… https://t.co/3DdBBi2ehL 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General [Video]Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Ivanka Trump Not Sure If She'd Serve 2020 White House [Video]Ivanka Trump Not Sure If She'd Serve 2020 White House

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump detailed President Donald Trump's administration at a tense time for the president in an interview with CBS "Face the Nation." Trump said the president and his..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.