Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Someone released bedbugs inside a Pennsylvania Walmart

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Someone released bedbugs inside a Pennsylvania Walmart

Someone released bedbugs inside a Pennsylvania Walmart

EDINBORO, PENNSYLVANIA — Someone in Pennsylvania apparently hates Walmart so much they deliberately tried to cause a bedbug infestation.

[CUT 1] According to CNN, a manager at an Edinboro Walmart found a closed pill bottle filled with live bed bugs inside a boy's jacket that was for sale.

The next day, an employee from health safety company Ecolab visited the store and spotted the little parasitic critters crawling all over the men's changing room.

After a second closed bottle with dead bed bugs inside was found later in the men's department, Walmart staff finally reported the incident to the cops.

NBC reports that state police are now investigating the incident, and itching to find whoever's responsible.

Itching is right.

Bed bugs may not spread disease, but they're definitely a pain to deal with.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Police seek person who released bed bugs in Walmart store

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Someone appears to have deliberately attempted to release bedbugs in a...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesRTTNews


Bedbugs released in a Walmart changing room, police investigating

A Walmart in Pennsylvania is facing a bedbug infestation after someone released the parasitic insects...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThePressofAC

Press of AC Someone appears to have deliberately attempted to release bedbugs in a Walmart store in Pennsylvania, and police ar… https://t.co/oz1JnF0m3C 18 hours ago

CBS4Indy

CBS4 Indy A manager at a Pennsylvania Walmart found a pill bottle with live bed bugs crawling inside a boy's jacket which was… https://t.co/osCaVAJqAE 23 hours ago

DeezNats2019

That m'fer in the WH gots to go! RT @eunyangnbc: Eww. Someone intentionally released live bedbugs inside of a Walmart in Pennsylvania. They were found in two different sect… 1 day ago

eunyangnbc

Eun Yang Eww. Someone intentionally released live bedbugs inside of a Walmart in Pennsylvania. They were found in two differ… https://t.co/i4PhA4SNZu 1 day ago

SherryWhy1

Sherry Loves POTUS45 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇱💖 RT @WTOP: A Walmart in Pennsylvania has a big job on its hands, plus an investigation, after someone released bedbugs inside the store. htt… 2 days ago

WTOP

WTOP A Walmart in Pennsylvania has a big job on its hands, plus an investigation, after someone released bedbugs inside… https://t.co/u7YCDmvB82 2 days ago

Gatorgirly1

Liz Manning RT @wjxt4: EWWWW... A manager at the store found a closed pill bottle with live bugs crawling inside and reported it to authorities, police… 2 days ago

wjxt4

News4JAX EWWWW... A manager at the store found a closed pill bottle with live bugs crawling inside and reported it to author… https://t.co/Tx27F0GA5j 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Investigating After Bed Bugs Found At Local Walmart [Video]Police Investigating After Bed Bugs Found At Local Walmart

A Walmart in Pennsylvania is facing a bedbug infestation after someone released the parasitic insects in a men’s changing room, state police said. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:27Published

Bed Bugs Found in a Pennsylvania Walmart [Video]Bed Bugs Found in a Pennsylvania Walmart

Someone released Bed Bugs in Edinboro, Pennsylvania Walmart and State police are looking for the person/s involved. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.