Australia's Leaders Say "No Link Between Global Warming And Bushfires"

Australia's Leaders Say 'No Link Between Global Warming And Bushfires'

Australia’s government is sticking firmly to a position that may cause major blowback.

The government is claiming there is no direct link between climate change and the country’s devastating bushfires.

Reuters reports this is despite public anger, anguish of victims, and warnings from scientists.

PM Morrison says no to cutting carbon emissions, even after a 3 year drought and unprecedented bushfires.
