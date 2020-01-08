Global  

Iran launches missiles at US sites in Iraq

Iran launches missiles at US sites in Iraq

Iran launches missiles at US sites in Iraq

Iran has launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at air force bases in Iraq hosting US and coalition forces.

Tehran said the strikes were revenge for the United States' killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The US says casualties were 'few if any'.
Iraq attack LIVE: Iran launches missiles at US forces in Iraq over Soleimani death

Iran have launched tens of missiles at the Ain Assad air base in Iraq in a retaliation attack for the...
Brisbane Times - Published Also reported by •Mid-DaySifyMENAFN.comSBSIndiaTimesDelawareonlineNPR


Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

In what appears to be its first retaliation strike, Iran has claimed to have fired tens of...
OilPrice.com - Published Also reported by •SifyNPR



midas_mulligan

Midas Mulligan Time for the 13th crusade! 52 targets, coordinates locked (including so-called cultural sites). Can you spell “R… https://t.co/P61hWXb7vL 2 minutes ago

NorCalCrush

Team CRUSH ✝️ 🇺🇸 Thank goodness. Now, Mr. President, no more. DO NOT ESCALATE. @POTUS @realDonaldTrump US official: Very few if any… https://t.co/Yw1SlWTmao 13 minutes ago

RosaGarcia2011

Rosa Garcia RT @ABC: Iran fired multiple missiles into Iraq, targeting U.S. military sites in what appeared to be retaliation for the recent American d… 23 minutes ago

p_chusaengsri

Chusaengsri Iran Launches Missiles At U.S. Troops In Iraq In Retaliation For Soleimani Killing via @forbes https://t.co/hILeY1LSWm 46 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Iran launches missiles at US sites in Iraq: https://t.co/iGBiQR7qpA #Tehran 1 hour ago

anayemeni_net

موقع #أنايمني #اليمن Iran launches SECOND wave of missiles at US bases in Iraq after bombarding two American sites with at least 12 rock… https://t.co/zwI4yXPQJj 2 hours ago

ShiteHappensAnd

ShiteHappensAndThenYouDie RT @askamantoo: #wtf 1 billion animals expected to die in Australian fires Puerto Rico hit w 6.6 quake Iran launches missiles at US bas… 2 hours ago

LordBowesLyon

♚ Viscount Bowes-Lyon ♚ This awful situation will become a #bloodbath for SO many innocent lives. 🙏 #Iran launches SECOND wave of… https://t.co/yoaOtuTuDl 2 hours ago


Iran Launches Missile Attack At Iraqi Bases With US Soldier [Video]Iran Launches Missile Attack At Iraqi Bases With US Soldier

President Donald Trump says "all is well" after Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two bases in Iraq hosting American military Tuesday, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:14). WCCO 4 News At 10 –..

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq [Video]Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq. Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes . in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qassem..

