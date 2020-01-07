Global  

Killer Inside The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

Killer Inside The Mind of Aaron Hernandez Trailer - Netflix synopsis: Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is a three-part documentary series examining what led to the murderous fall and shocking death of former NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez.

As a gifted young football athlete from Bristol, Connecticut, Aaron Hernandez had capitalized rapidly on his promise, playing for a top tier college program before being drafted into the National Football League at the age of 20.

But in 2013, fresh off of a newly inked five-year, $40 million contract with the New England Patriots, Hernandez would become a household name for the most infamous murder case involving an American athlete since OJ Simpson.

Hernandez's trials for the brutal killing of Odin Lloyd and two Boston-area men yielded a Pandora's box of secrets: a tumultuous and often abusive upbringing, a growing fascination with gang life, and other discoveries that painted a maelstrom of motivations behind his violent behavior.

A three-part documentary series featuring exclusive courtroom footage, Hernandez's phone calls from prison, and interviews with those who knew Hernandez and Lloyd, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez meticulously examines the perfect storm of factors leading to the trial, conviction, and death of an athlete who seemingly had it all.

Directed by Geno McDermott release date January 15, 2020 (on Netflix)
