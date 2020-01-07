Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed

Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede among huge crowds of mourners at the funeral ceremony for a slain military commander in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Tuesday, state-affiliated media reported.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Soleimani: Why huge crowds turned out for Iran commander's funeral

Iranians flocked to the burial of a top commander killed in a US drone strike. Here's why.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran announces rocket strikes at Soleimani burial [Video]Iran announces rocket strikes at Soleimani burial

Iran&apos;s Revolutionary Guards Wednesday (January 8) announced the attacks on US bases in Iraq at the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the country&apos;s elite Quds Force.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

Soleimani's coffin arrives in hometown for burial [Video]Soleimani's coffin arrives in hometown for burial

The body of the senior Iranian military commander killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq last week arrived in his home town of Kerman in southeast Iran on Tuesday (January 7) for burial.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.