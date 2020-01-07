Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:44s - Published Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed Dozens of people were killed in a stampede among huge crowds of mourners at the funeral ceremony for a slain military commander in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Tuesday, state-affiliated media reported.

