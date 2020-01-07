Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:16s - Published Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech International fugitive and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to deliver a press conference on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a spokesperson is calling the new Japanese arrest warrant issued for his wife, Carole Ghosn, "pathetic." Matthew Larotonda reports. 0

