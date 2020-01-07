Global  

Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech

International fugitive and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to deliver a press conference on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson is calling the new Japanese arrest warrant issued for his wife, Carole Ghosn, &quot;pathetic.&quot; Matthew Larotonda reports.
