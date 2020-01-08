Iran announces rocket strikes at Soleimani burial 19 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:30s - Published Iran announces rocket strikes at Soleimani burial Iran's Revolutionary Guards Wednesday (January 8) announced the attacks on US bases in Iraq at the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the country's elite Quds Force. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this