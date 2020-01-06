Global  

Christian Bale could join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Christian Bale could join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Christian Bale could join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

The 'Vice' star is in talks to join the cast of the fourth film centering around Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

It would be the Oscar-winning actor's first time playing a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
