Ali Khamenei calls Iran strike a 'slap in the face of US'| OneIndia News

Ali Khamenei calls Iran strike a 'slap in the face of US'| OneIndia News

Ali Khamenei calls Iran strike a 'slap in the face of US'| OneIndia News

Iran says '80 American terrorists dead' in airstrike on US troops, Ali Khamenei says strike is a slap in the face of America, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians in Iraq, Oil prices soar after Iran retaliation, 176 dead in Ukraine plane crash, Terror angle ruled out, Bharat Bandh turns violent in West Bengal, Deepika Padukone joins JNU protest and more news #IranvsUSA #IranAttacks #BharatBandh2020 #DeepikaPadukone #Chhapaak #AliKhamenei
