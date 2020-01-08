Ali Khamenei calls Iran strike a 'slap in the face of US'| OneIndia News
Iran says '80 American terrorists dead' in airstrike on US troops, Ali Khamenei says strike is a slap in the face of America, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians in Iraq, Oil prices soar after Iran retaliation, 176 dead in Ukraine plane crash, Terror angle ruled out, Bharat Bandh turns violent in West Bengal, Deepika Padukone joins JNU protest and more news
THE BHARAT BANDH CALLED BY 10 CENTRAL TRADE UNIONS EXCEPT THE RSS-AFFILIATED BHARATIYA MAZDOOR SANGH BEGAN AT 6 AM TODAY. THE NATIONWIDE STRIKE IS AGAINST GOVERNMENT'S DISINVESTMENT, PRIVATISATION AND..