Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Taylor Swift to receive honour at 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Taylor Swift to receive honour at 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

Taylor Swift to receive honour at 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

Taylor Swift is set to receive the Vanguard Award at the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards in April, for her continued efforts in promoting LGBTQ acceptance.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Janet Mock and Taylor Swift to Be Honored for LGBTQ Advocacy at GLAAD Media Awards

Taylor Swift and Janet Mock will be recognized for their LGBTQ advocacy at the 31st annual GLAAD...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineJust Jared JrSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comBillboard.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift to receive GLAAD’s 2020 Vanguard Award [Video]Taylor Swift to receive GLAAD’s 2020 Vanguard Award

GLAAD recently announced their decision to honor Taylor Swift with the Vanguard Award for her LGBTQ allyship.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:29Published

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn arrives at Tom Ford fragrance launch [Video]Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn arrives at Tom Ford fragrance launch

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn arrives at Tom Ford fragrance launch in London on Tuesday evening (January 7).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.