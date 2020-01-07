Taylor Swift to receive honour at 2020 GLAAD Media Awards 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:08s - Published Taylor Swift to receive honour at 2020 GLAAD Media Awards Taylor Swift is set to receive the Vanguard Award at the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards in April, for her continued efforts in promoting LGBTQ acceptance.

