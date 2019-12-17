Jane Fonda has perfected jail comfort following protest arrests

Jane Fonda has advised protesters who risk arrest to wear layers to aid their comfort behind bars.



Recent related videos from verified sources Lily Tomlin arrested at Jane Fonda's latest protest Lily Tomlin was apparently arrested during a protest in Washington, D.C.?She became the latest celebrity to be taken into custody for participating in her Grace and Frankie co-star Jane Fonda’s.. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:47Published 1 week ago Hours After Airport Arrest, Convict Bonds Out of Jail Using Fake ID and Drives Off in Stolen Car A man convicted of manslaughter, released early from prison and later re-arrested at Richmond International Airport, was mistakenly released from Henrico jail Sunday. Credit: WTVR Duration: 01:48Published 3 weeks ago