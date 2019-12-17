Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Jane Fonda has perfected jail comfort following protest arrests

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Jane Fonda has perfected jail comfort following protest arrests

Jane Fonda has perfected jail comfort following protest arrests

Jane Fonda has advised protesters who risk arrest to wear layers to aid their comfort behind bars.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lily Tomlin arrested at Jane Fonda's latest protest [Video]Lily Tomlin arrested at Jane Fonda's latest protest

Lily Tomlin was apparently arrested during a protest in Washington, D.C.?She became the latest celebrity to be taken into custody for participating in her Grace and Frankie co-star Jane Fonda’s..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published

Hours After Airport Arrest, Convict Bonds Out of Jail Using Fake ID and Drives Off in Stolen Car [Video]Hours After Airport Arrest, Convict Bonds Out of Jail Using Fake ID and Drives Off in Stolen Car

A man convicted of manslaughter, released early from prison and later re-arrested at Richmond International Airport, was mistakenly released from Henrico jail Sunday.

Credit: WTVR     Duration: 01:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.