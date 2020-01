Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions, violent clashes in Malda | Oneindia News

THE BHARAT BANDH CALLED BY 10 CENTRAL TRADE UNIONS EXCEPT THE RSS-AFFILIATED BHARATIYA MAZDOOR SANGH BEGAN AT 6 AM TODAY.

THE NATIONWIDE STRIKE IS AGAINST GOVERNMENT'S DISINVESTMENT, PRIVATISATION AND LABOUR REFORM POLICIES.

THE IMPACT WAS SEEN ACROSS STATES WITH VIOLENT CLASHES REPORTED IN WEST BENGAL'S MALDA WHERE TEAR GAS AND RUBBER BULLETS WERE FIRED TO DISPERSE THE CROWD.

STATE BUSES AN POLICE VEHICLES WERE TORCHED AS THE VIOLENT MOB BLOCKED ROADS AND WENT ON A RAMPAGE.

A CLASH BROKE OUT BETWEEN WORKERS OF THE TRINAMOOL CONGRESS AND STUDENTS FEDERATION OF INDIA IN BURDWAN DURING BHARAT BANDH.

WHILE A BUS WAS VANDALISED IN COOCH BEHAR.