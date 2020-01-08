Pep Guardiola is a 'genius', says Goater 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:35s - Published Pep Guardiola is a 'genius', says Goater Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater has called Pep Guardiola a "genius" after City beat Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this