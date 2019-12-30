Parag Tyagi asks Bigg Boss 13 makers to throw Rashami Desai OUT, wants to PUNCH Paras now < > Embed Video Credit: Pinkvilla - Duration: 11:16s - Published Parag Tyagi asks Bigg Boss 13 makers to throw Rashami Desai OUT, wants to PUNCH Paras Parag Tyagi asks Bigg Boss 13 makers to throw Rashami Desai OUT, wants to PUNCH Paras