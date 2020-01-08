Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Boeing Crash in Iran: How Bad it Could Get For Boeing

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Boeing Crash in Iran: How Bad it Could Get For Boeing

Boeing Crash in Iran: How Bad it Could Get For Boeing

Boeing is already raising debt to pay off families and airlines for the 737-Max crashes.

Tuesday, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft crashed in Tehran, Iran.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeggiMontreal

Peggi RT @americanzionism: Iran is refusing to hand over the black boxes from the tragic crash yesterday to Boeing so they could investigate and… 48 minutes ago

truk_wiz

💰روزالين⚠️karma RT @cnni: Why did the plane crash? What will happen to the black boxes? Could there be a link to Boeing's ongoing technical problems? Here'… 51 minutes ago

ThomasARoth1

Thomas A. Roth Since the president is being Impeached for a phone call with the Ukrainian president, it could be a public relation… https://t.co/5hYShA1QbG 59 minutes ago

ljsylvain

ن DefendTheChildren It's likely #Iran won't hand over the black box because they don't want others to see the data. What other reason… https://t.co/FGJyodfzO6 1 hour ago

ee__eeee

🎇 sif euphemia 🎇 RT @dewybleach: if the plane was serviced in iran, the crash could’ve been caused by u.s. sanctions, which have been blocking iran’s access… 1 hour ago

Rae0718

Rae Rae RT @MartinWiener: Hmmmmm. Iran won’t hand over the black boxes from the 737 that went down. Why oh why could that be? Iran says an engine w… 1 hour ago

torero137

Torero137 @realwillmeade The plane that went down in Iran was a 747-800, a plane with a good track record. not the Max. Not t… https://t.co/9i7qA4p5ei 1 hour ago

willithesaint

William Hoke Huddleston III RT @AeronewsGlobal: Iran will not give the black boxes of the crashed 737-800 to Boeing, the head of Tehran’s civil aviation organization s… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran killing 176 [Video]Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran killing 176

A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran early on Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing all 176 people on board. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:15Published

Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Iran's Capital, Killing 176 [Video]Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Iran's Capital, Killing 176

A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital's main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.