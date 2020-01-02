Global  

Finland PM Looking to Implement Four-Day Work Week

Finland PM Looking to Implement Four-Day Work Week

Sanna Marin, who became prime minister last month, adds that each day should have six working hours.
FACT CHECK: Is Finland Introducing 4-Day Work Weeks And 6-Hour Work Days?

'FINLAND is introducing a FOUR-DAY working week and SIX-HOUR days under a massive reform by the...
Daily Caller - Published

Finland PM proposes four-day working week

Finland's new PM Sanna Marin has called for a four day working week, arguing that the change would...
IndiaTimes - Published


