Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Local Iranians gather to denounce US-Iran aggressions

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Local Iranians gather to denounce US-Iran aggressions

Local Iranians gather to denounce US-Iran aggressions

Coalition of local Iranian community leaders are gathering to protest potential war with Iran
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local Iranians gather to denounce US-Iran aggressions

PRESIDENT'S ADDRESS TO THENATION LIVE WHEN IT HAPPENS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Minnesotans With Middle-Eastern Roots React To Deadly Airstrike [Video]Minnesotans With Middle-Eastern Roots React To Deadly Airstrike

President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to retaliate after the U.S airstrike that killed an Iranian General. WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh sat down with local Iranians and middle-easterners to ask about..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:33Published

Local Iranians and Iraqis react to U.S. airstrike [Video]Local Iranians and Iraqis react to U.S. airstrike

San Diego Iranians and Iraqis give their reactions to the U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.